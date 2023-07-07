This Warnman woman is reflecting culture and Country in her stunning designs

In the realm of art, there are few experiences as profound as discovering an artist whose work effortlessly transports you to another world.





Helen Dale Samson, a talented Warnman woman and custodian of the Karlamilyi region, captures the essence of her ancestral landscape in her remarkable artwork.





Helen's artistic prowess is deeply rooted in her childhood experiences and her connection to the land. Born in Jigalong Mission, Helen's family relocated there to be reunited with their loved ones who had already settled in from the desert and to access a reliable food supply.



While growing up in the mission dormitory, Helen developed a deep appreciation for her heritage and spent her weekends and holidays on Country in the areas surrounding Jigalong and Puntawarri with her extended family.





Throughout her life, Helen has been a strong cultural woman, which she expresses through awe-inspiring works of art. Her dedication and innovation have earned her a reputation as a remarkable painter and weaver through her art centre, Martumili Artists.





Helen's paintings are infused with stories of the old mission days and the journeys her ancestors undertook, interwoven with the sacred Jukurrpa (Dreaming) narratives. With a vibrant blend of styles and unique, textured motifs, Helen offers multiple perspectives of her Country, showcasing the rich tapestry of her artistic vision.





One of Helen's most celebrated creations is the breathtaking masterpiece, 'Puntawarri.'



READ MORE Kamilaroi and Bigambul artist to represent at one of the most prestigious events in the world

Through her artwork, she paints a vivid portrait of her ancestral land, capturing the profound beauty and significance of the Puntawarri waterhole.





"All around is sandhills and lakes on every side," says Helen.





"You can see the grass, but the lakes are all dry. In the middle is Puntawarri waterhole. That's the jila (snake) place, two jila. They nyupa (spouses), they darlings, man and woman. They sleeping near to Puntawarri.





"It's a hole in the ground - that jila will come out of the ground and all the dust will go everywhere."





Helen's words transport us to the heart of Puntawarri, where the magic and spirituality of the waterhole are brought to life. The interconnectedness of the land, its stories, and the ancestral beings is masterfully depicted in Helen's art, creating a profound connection between the viewer and the Martu culture.



READ MORE Aunty Fay was stolen and taken by train to Cootamundra. Now her story hangs in the railway station

The Specsavers limited edition frames with the artwork ‘Puntawarri’ by Helen Dale Samson. Specsavers and The Fred Hollows Foundation have joined forces with Helen Dale Samson to create a limited edition range of glasses inspired by the enchanting 'Puntawarri.' This partnership celebrates not only Helen's exceptional artistic talent but also the enduring commitment of Specsavers to support The Fred Hollows Foundation's Indigenous Australia Program.





For over 12 years, Specsavers has been a proud partner of The Fred Hollows Foundation, donating a remarkable $6.1 million, with over $800,000 contributed through the sale of their limited edition glasses. The collaboration with Helen Dale Samson represents a significant milestone in this ongoing support, aiming to raise awareness and funds to eliminate preventable blindness and support communities across the continent.





By wearing the limited edition 'Puntawarri' glasses, you not only embrace a stunning accessory but also become a catalyst for change. $25 from the sale of each limited edition frame will go directly to The Fred Hollows Foundation, making a tangible impact on access to quality eye care.





Together, we can make a lasting impact, one pair of glasses at a time.





The 'Puntawarri' glasses will be released on July 10. Be prepared to immerse yourself in the captivating artistry of Helen Dale Samson, as you become part of a movement that celebrates cultural heritage, artistic expression, and the power of sight. Join us in embracing the beauty of 'Puntawarri' and making a difference in the nation's sight.





Discover the Specsavers limited-edition collection in collaboration with The Fred Hollows Foundation, available exclusively in-store and online at Specsavers.com.au with $25 from the purchase of frames going to the Fred Hollows Foundation.

