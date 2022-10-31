Sport

Lifeline for Netball Australia as Vic govt stumps up funding

The sponsorship comes after Hancock Prospecting withdrew their partnership offer due to Noongar woman Donnell Wallam's discomfort wearing the mining giant's logo.

NETBALL: OCT 26 International - Australia v England

Donnell Wallam of the Australia Diamonds smiles and looks up after the Netball International match between Australia and England. Credit: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Victorian government has stepped in to fill a $15 million funding gap for the cash-strapped sport after mining giant Hancock Prospecting controversially withdrew its support.

Visit Victoria will sponsor Netball Australia for the next four and a half years in a $15m deal, Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Monday.
Under the deal, which runs until June 2027, next year's Super Netball Grand Final will be played in Victoria.

Mr Andrews described the sponsorship deal as a coup for the state.

"Obviously there was a sponsor. That sponsor was no more, so there was a gap and Visit Victoria raced to fill it," he told reporters.

"Other states wanted this but Victoria secured it."
The announcement comes in the wake of a sponsorship debacle involving mining company Hancock Prospecting and an Indigenous player's moral objections to the funding.

The revolt was led by Noongar woman Donnell Wallam, who raised issues with wearing the Hancock logo in light of comments made by former owner Lang Hancock about the sterilisation of Aboriginal people in 1984.

Ms Wallam requested that current owner Gina Rinehart denounce her father's comments.

Ms Rinehart has not yet done so.
Published 31 October 2022 at 4:21pm
By AAP-SBS
Source: AAP

