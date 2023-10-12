Politics

Voters warned to reconsider wearing campaign T-shirts and badges in booths

If a voter is seen talking about campaign material or gesturing towards it, it could be a breach of rules.

VOICE REFERENDUM EARLY VOTING

Australians will head to the voting booths this Saturday. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Voters at the Indigenous voice referendum have been warned to reconsider wearing campaign T-shirts and badges into polling booths.

There is a long-standing rule banning campaigning inside polling places or within six metres of an entrance.

The Australian Electoral Commission said if a voter wore a pin, shirt or hat into a polling place it might not be considered campaigning.
Mental health advocates say the referendum debate is causing harm. This is what they want from politicians

But if the voter was seen talking about the material or gesturing towards it, it could be a breach of rules.

"AEC advice is to simply avoid any potential issue by not wearing campaign material into a polling place, or to at least bring along a piece of clothing that allows a voter to cover up," the commission said in its advice issued on Thursday.

Commission staff will take a "commonsense" approach to talking to voters about the matters, with people urged to be kind.

More than four million Australians have already voted before Saturday's referendum, which proposes changing the constitution to recognise Indigenous people and to enshrine an advisory body called the voice.
If you don't know about the Voice, find out. We'll be voting soon.

Polling shows the 'no' vote is ahead, but one in four voters are estimated to have yet decided how to cast their ballot.

Uluru Dialogue co-chairs Megan Davis and Pat Anderson said Australians had a history of backing underdogs and fair play over "negativity and spin".

"We remain incredibly optimistic - as optimistic as our old people were in the conversations we had throughout the regional dialogues process," Professor Davis said.

Stay informed on the 2023 Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum from across the SBS Network, including First Nations perspectives through NITV.

to access articles, videos and podcasts in over 60 languages, or stream the latest news and analysis, docos and entertainment for free, at the 
Voice Referendum hub on SBS On Demand.

The referendum is almost here. What can we expect on vote day?

Published 12 October 2023 2:10pm
Source: AAP

