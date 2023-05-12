Justice

Threat of vigilante action lingers as Rockhampton community meet to discuss youth crime

Police said they had met with the organiser of the vigilante action, former One Nation candidate and leader of a now-defunct far-right group Torin O'Brien.

Becky (4).jpg

Torin O'Brien organised several vigilante actions, including a convoy surrounding Aboriginal residents' homes in Gracemere.

Tensions are high in Rockhampton after several instances of vigilante action over the past week, spurring fears for the area's Aboriginal youth.

Torin O'Brien, a former One Nation candidate and one-time leader of a far-right group, organised the vigilante actions.

After encouraging locals to descend on the home of two Aboriginal men last Sunday, O'Brien and his followers engaged in further action Wednesday evening, creating a car convoy around the homes of people they suspected of crime.
Fears of more vigilante mobs after Aboriginal men's house surrounded in Rockhampton

Concerned First Nations residents have organised a public meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss their unease.

"Being a father and having three teenage kids, it is concerning," said Darumbal Yiman man Trent White.

"With what's going on in the community at the moment, and what's happened around Australia in the past with mistaken identity. You only have to go back to Cassius Turvey over in Perth.

"I think that's still fresh on people's minds."

Youth crime is an acknowledged issue in the area. It's another topic that will be under discussion in the community meeting.

"Personally, I'm looking for solutions to the crime, and hearing people's thoughts on that. For others, it's the safety of their children, and not becoming targets."
OPINION: Racism is the root cause of the current issues around Alice Springs

Police meet with former far-right leader

Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey told reporters on Thursday that he had met with O'Brien to discuss his vigilante action.

A similar meeting between O'Brien and the member for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke, was cancelled on Wednesday after The Guardian revealed O'Brien was the leader of now-defunct far-right group Patriot's Defence League.

Peachey said that the pair had had "a really good conversation".

"I one hundred per cent understand that people are angry and frustrated ... It disgusts me, some of the recent property theft.

"I get [O'Brien's] point of view one hundred per cent."
Tasmanian Aboriginal community rebuke Hobart anti-trans rally, days after Melbourne event attracted Nazis

Sunday's vigilante action saw dozens descend on the home of two Aboriginal teenagers, after O'Brien shared their names, images and address in a Facebook group he created.

The state's police commissioner, Katrina Carroll, later told reporters that the group were acting on "wrong" information, falsely believing that the two teenagers had been involved in recent crimes.

Queensland police confirmed that two men had been charged in relation to the incident, with more charges expected.

O'Brien's Facebook group had amassed over 12,000 followers by Monday, before being shut down by Meta earlier this week.

Screenshots from the group's discussion forum saw extreme racist and homophobic language used.

Calls for condemnation ignored

The state's premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, refused to condemn the vigilante action on Wednesday, saying only that it was "not condoned", and that "people should not be taking this into their own hands".

A similar comment was made on Thursday by Detective Acting Inspector Peachey when asked about the vigilante convoy.

"We don’t condone any vigilante behaviour, and where there are offences that have been detected, we will take actions against those persons.”

Mick Gooda, the former Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner for the Australian Human Rights Commission, said a stronger response from authorities is necessary.

"Absolutely... it's got to be condemned in the strongest terms," the Gangulu man told NITV.
Memorial for Cassius Turvey to be built at his favourite Perth park

He expressed fears similar to those of Rockhampton locals, that the vigilante actions could result in fatal consequences for innocent bystanders.

"We've already seen that happening in Townsville, where these guys took it upon themselves to chase a so-called stolen car and a young woman on a motorbike got killed a motorbike.

"These no-hopers think they're in the wild west. If you don't condemn it, this is what's going to happen."

State gov spruiks detention centres in response to crime

Local First Nations people in Rockhampton have called for more government investment into programs run by community-based organisations such as Darumbal Youth Service, calls that go back some years.

The community meeting on Friday is expected discuss programs they believe are better placed to support local youth.

"Especially for our Indigenous kids, probably more cultural programs in the community ... and rehabilitation-type places as well," said Mr White.

"That's why I'm keen to go to this meeting ... just to hear what people in the community think could be solutions to to crime and Rockhampton."
'Knee-jerk reaction': Queensland youth justice reforms slammed

The Queensland government meanwhile announced on Thursday a commitment to build two new youth detention centres in response to youth crime in the state.

One of the facilities is slated for Cairns, while the other will be built next at the Woodford Correctional Precinct, adjacent to the existing adult correctional centre.

Mr Gooda was scathing of the announcement.

"If that's the best we can do in the 21st century with youth, just build more detention centres which will be filled by Aboriginal kids, you might as well give it all away."
5 min read
Published 12 May 2023 4:27pm
Updated 12 May 2023 5:37pm
By Dan Butler
Source: NITV

