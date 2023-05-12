Threat of vigilante action lingers as Rockhampton community meet to discuss youth crime

Tensions are high in Rockhampton after several instances of vigilante action over the past week, spurring fears for the area's Aboriginal youth.





Torin O'Brien, a former One Nation candidate and one-time leader of a far-right group, organised the vigilante actions.





After encouraging locals to descend on the home of two Aboriginal men last Sunday, O'Brien and his followers engaged in further action Wednesday evening, creating a car convoy around the homes of people they suspected of crime.



Concerned First Nations residents have organised a public meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss their unease.





"Being a father and having three teenage kids, it is concerning," said Darumbal Yiman man Trent White.





"With what's going on in the community at the moment, and what's happened around Australia in the past with mistaken identity. You only have to go back to Cassius Turvey over in Perth.





"I think that's still fresh on people's minds."





Youth crime is an acknowledged issue in the area. It's another topic that will be under discussion in the community meeting.





"Personally, I'm looking for solutions to the crime, and hearing people's thoughts on that. For others, it's the safety of their children, and not becoming targets."



Police meet with former far-right leader

Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey told reporters on Thursday that he had met with O'Brien to discuss his vigilante action.





A similar meeting between O'Brien and the member for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke, was cancelled on Wednesday after The Guardian revealed O'Brien was the leader of now-defunct far-right group Patriot's Defence League.





Peachey said that the pair had had "a really good conversation".





"I one hundred per cent understand that people are angry and frustrated ... It disgusts me, some of the recent property theft.





"I get [O'Brien's] point of view one hundred per cent."



Sunday's vigilante action saw dozens descend on the home of two Aboriginal teenagers, after O'Brien shared their names, images and address in a Facebook group he created.





The state's police commissioner, Katrina Carroll, later told reporters that the group were acting on "wrong" information, falsely believing that the two teenagers had been involved in recent crimes.





Queensland police confirmed that two men had been charged in relation to the incident, with more charges expected.





O'Brien's Facebook group had amassed over 12,000 followers by Monday, before being shut down by Meta earlier this week.





Screenshots from the group's discussion forum saw extreme racist and homophobic language used.



Calls for condemnation ignored

The state's premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, refused to condemn the vigilante action on Wednesday, saying only that it was "not condoned", and that "people should not be taking this into their own hands".





A similar comment was made on Thursday by Detective Acting Inspector Peachey when asked about the vigilante convoy.





"We don’t condone any vigilante behaviour, and where there are offences that have been detected, we will take actions against those persons.”





Mick Gooda, the former Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner for the Australian Human Rights Commission, said a stronger response from authorities is necessary.





"Absolutely... it's got to be condemned in the strongest terms," the Gangulu man told NITV.



He expressed fears similar to those of Rockhampton locals, that the vigilante actions could result in fatal consequences for innocent bystanders.





"We've already seen that happening in Townsville, where these guys took it upon themselves to chase a so-called stolen car and a young woman on a motorbike got killed a motorbike.





"These no-hopers think they're in the wild west. If you don't condemn it, this is what's going to happen."



State gov spruiks detention centres in response to crime

Local First Nations people in Rockhampton have called for more government investment into programs run by community-based organisations such as Darumbal Youth Service, calls that go back some years.





The community meeting on Friday is expected discuss programs they believe are better placed to support local youth.





"Especially for our Indigenous kids, probably more cultural programs in the community ... and rehabilitation-type places as well," said Mr White.





"That's why I'm keen to go to this meeting ... just to hear what people in the community think could be solutions to to crime and Rockhampton."



The Queensland government meanwhile announced on Thursday a commitment to build two new youth detention centres in response to youth crime in the state.





One of the facilities is slated for Cairns, while the other will be built next at the Woodford Correctional Precinct, adjacent to the existing adult correctional centre.





Mr Gooda was scathing of the announcement.



