Live updates: Koori Knockout Day 1

How good is seeing all the mob!
We are cruising round having a yarn to all the peeps who have made the trip. Can't beat getting together and seeing mob after couple years of having no KO.
A few young Dunghutti supporters having their own game with a few chip and chases included.
The Serpents United Women's team had a loss to the Campbelltown Ghosts.
Couple of the Blacktown boys ready to rock. Bet the brother got his cousin on the phone there asking for a spare pair of shorts!
The Black Cockatoo strutting around - they are still the champs!