Live updates: Koori Knockout Day 1

Updates on what is happening at the 50th annual NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout from the South Coast. Follow live.

Published 30 September 2022 at 11:20am, updated 32 minutes ago at 12:21pm
By Jodan Perry, Jonah Johnson, Sophie Verass
Source: NITV
30 September 12:14pm, 38 min ago.
How good is seeing all the mob!
We are cruising round having a yarn to all the peeps who have made the trip. Can't beat getting together and seeing mob after couple years of having no KO.

Young Dunghutti supporters
A few young Dunghutti supporters having their own game with a few chip and chases included.
The Serpents United Women's team
The Serpents United Women's team had a loss to the Campbelltown Ghosts.
Blacktown Boys
Couple of the Blacktown boys ready to rock. Bet the brother got his cousin on the phone there asking for a spare pair of shorts!
The Black Cockatoo
The Black Cockatoo strutting around - they are still the champs!
30 September 11:20am, 2 hours ago.
We are underway!
The 50th NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout Carnival is off and running! We will be live blogging throughout the next four days and we will post a wrap of the big highlights every evening.

We will post up all the results after the day ends but if you want live updates of scores and fields etc make sure you get the KO App - we are using it too!

Tell ya what - it was a bit filth earlier but this rain has gone away for now, the field looking lovely and the youth and the Women are into it - I can hear some players getting STUNG already from here in the commentary box, and a few 'Get em onsides'.

How good is Knockout footy. Ouss Ouss!

The Under 13s kicked things off this morning
The young fullas from Mount Druitt United went down to Dunghutti Young Bloods 6-4 in the opening match on Field 1.
Smiles all around at the Knockout
This is how we are all feeling now the Knockout is back my brother!


