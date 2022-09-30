Live updates: Koori Knockout Day 1

The 50th NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout Carnival is off and running! We will be live blogging throughout the next four days and we will post a wrap of the big highlights every evening.

We will post up all the results after the day ends but if you want live updates of scores and fields etc make sure you get the KO App - we are using it too!

Tell ya what - it was a bit filth earlier but this rain has gone away for now, the field looking lovely and the youth and the Women are into it - I can hear some players getting

STUNG

already from here in the commentary box, and a few 'Get em onsides'.

How good is Knockout footy. Ouss Ouss!

The young fullas from Mount Druitt United went down to Dunghutti Young Bloods 6-4 in the opening match on Field 1.