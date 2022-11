Mechelle Turvey (centre) mother of Cassius speaks during the rally at Forrest Place in Perth. Source: AAP / Richard Wainwright

A speech written by Mechelle Turvey will be read out at rallies taking place today.

It begins:

"As mum of Cassius Turvey, I extend on behalf of my family, sincerest love and gratitude.

"The love, the generosity, the kindness, and the outpouring of tributes across the nation has been so appreciated.

"My family and I send our love to each one of you supporting, for raising voices and for showing so much kindness and respect. I am overwhelmed and eternally grateful.

"I don't want any more violence, I am the only person who can get justice for my son; stand alongside me, and I appreciate everyone, but I need to call out for calm.

"I am angry, Cassius' friends and family are angry. I don't want any form of violence at any of these rallies in the name of my child. Violence breeds violence, I want calm and peace.

"I don't want to fuel prejudices, biases. I don't want to fuel the stereotypes of First Nations people as violent.

"We knew from the early days Cassius would be a shining star. This was easily seen by his family by the way he smiled, he laughed, the way he cared about others.

"Cassius was a 'people lover' who treated everyone equally and respectfully. He was jovial, kind and his heart- larger than life."