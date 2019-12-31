Ballin Out

Ballin Out - Episode 3

Published 31 December 2019
By Grayson McCarthy-Grogan, Jaden Weldon
Presented by Grayson McCarthy-Grogan, Jaden Weldon
The Ballin Out crew talk NBA Christmas games, the NBA and NBL ladder and sit down with special guest, Australian Indigenous Wheelchair Basketballer CJ McCarthy-Grogan.

On this episode of NITV's Ballin Out, Grayson, Jaden and Daniel give you the run down from last weeks Christmas Day NBA games and are also joined by special guest, Australian Indigenous Wheelchair Basketballer Clarence (CJ) McCarthy-Grogan.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Indigenous Student Athletes make their mark in College Wheelchair Basketball

Catch the NBL replays every Monday 9.30pm and NBA replays every Tuesday 9.30pm on NITV(Ch.34). Check the guide for live broadcasts of NBA and NBL on SBS VICELAND and catch up if you missed them via SBS On Demand.

