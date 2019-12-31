Ballin Out - Episode 3

On this episode of NITV's Ballin Out, Grayson, Jaden and Daniel give you the run down from last weeks Christmas Day NBA games and are also joined by special guest, Australian Indigenous Wheelchair Basketballer Clarence (CJ) McCarthy-Grogan.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets
Advertisement
Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Catch the NBL replays every Monday 9.30pm and NBA replays every Tuesday 9.30pm on NITV(Ch.34). Check the guide for live broadcasts of NBA and NBL on SBS VICELAND and catch up if you missed them via SBS On Demand.