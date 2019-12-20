Ballin Out

Ballin Out – Episode One

Ballin Out

NITV’s new podcast Ballin Out is a lighthearted yarn on all things NBA and NBL

NITV's new podcast Ballin Out is a lighthearted yarn on all things NBA and NBL.

Published 20 December 2019 at 1:24pm
By Grayson McCarthy-Grogan, Jaden Weldon
Presented by Grayson McCarthy-Grogan, Jaden Weldon
Source: SBS

NITV’s new podcast Ballin Out is a lighthearted yarn on all things NBA and NBL hosted by your new mates, Digital Producer Grayson McCarthy-Grogan, Managing Digital Producer Daniel Gallahar and NBL1 player Jaden Weldon. We will also have special guests joining us for a chat and a match of NBA 2K20 to see who is the Ballin Out GOAT.

