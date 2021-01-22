Ballin Out Season 2 Episode 3

Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images North America
Published 22 January 2021 at 6:09pm
By Grayson McCarthy-Grogan
Presented by Grayson McCarthy-Grogan
Source: SBS
On this weeks episode we take a look at how teams are shaping up one month into the season, MVP talks so far and if the Brooklyn Nets can go all the way this season.
