PODCAST: Ballin Out Season 2 Episode 5

Houston Rockets v Detroit Pistons

Victor Oladipo of the Houston Rockets celebrates a 103-102 win over the Detroit Pistons (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images North America

Published 5 February 2021 at 12:53pm
By Grayson McCarthy-Grogan
Presented by Grayson McCarthy-Grogan
Just over 20 games into the season and some teams are really starting to hit their stride, can this new-look Houston Rockets crack the top 8 and earn a playoff appearance.

