Covid, weather running havoc… what's next for the Giro?

Cycling Central Podcast.png

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Join Christophe & Macka for episode 3 of our GIRO live podcasts, and the debate around covid and weather creating issues all the way up the mountains of the Giro

Share

Recommended for you

12:04

Climbers, sprinters, GC riders, opportunists - Gerrans & Renshaw preview all the Giro 2023 Aussies

05:54

Winning moment: Men's Race - Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2023

Cycling

01:27

Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner's interview - Remco Evenepoel

Cycling

Live Stream - Eschborn-Frankfurt 2023

05:33

Oceania Road Race Highlights

Cycling

00:52

Jay Vine crashes in slippery conditions on Giro Stage 10

03:48

Winning Moment: Men's Race - Fleche Wallonne 2023

06:46

Winning Moment: Women's Race - Fleche Wallonne 2023

Cycling

Latest podcast episodes

SBS cycling podcast with Mark Renshaw.png

Nine days in for the Giro 2023, with pressure comes diamonds …

Remco Evenepoel at the Giro 2023 team presentation

Let the Giro begin – SBS Cycling Podcast

Tadej Podgacar

Pogacar & Vollering : Hat-trick in the Ardennes

Richie Porte

Richie Porte: 'I was ready to step away on my own terms' – SBS Cycling podcast