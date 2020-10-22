SBS Cycling Podcast

O'Connor enters Giro history - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

SBS Cycling Podcast

Ben O'Connor Celebrates his first World Tour win at the Giro 2020

Source: Getty Images

Published 22 October 2020 at 5:03pm
By SBS Cycling Central
Macka and Christophe analyse Ben O'Connor‘s Giro Stage 17 win, the brutal prospect of the final stages, plus preview La Vuelta Stage 3 - LIVE, FREE and in HD on SBS VICELAND.
