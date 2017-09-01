SBS Cycling Podcast

Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - Vuelta a España W 2, The worlds and what's up at Cannondale-Drapac?

Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - Vuelta a España W 2, The worlds and what's up at Cannondale-Drapac?

Published 1 September 2017 at 12:24pm
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
The Zwift SBS Cycling podcast crew this week reviews Week 2 of the 2017 Vuelta a España, we look at the upcoming World Championships with an exclusive chat with Martin Barras (High Performance Coach for Cycling Australia) all the way from Italy, and what is really going on at Cannondale-Drapac?
