How to navigate Bali's modern dining scene beyond mie goreng

Bali is a magnet for international tourists, with Australians being the largest cohort visiting the island as of March 2023. The natural beauty, cultural richness and diverse food scene are some of the reasons why people visit Bali from all over the world.





"Bali's dining scene is thriving. It's a culinary haven," says Australian-Balinese chef Lauren Camilleri, who has called Bali home since 2017.





But what sets Bali apart is the exceptional quality of food served at budget-friendly prices, she says.



You’re feasting like royalty but without breaking the bank. Lauren Camilleri

And it’s not just a preference but a practical choice.





“Cooking here [in Bali] ends up being most often more expensive than going out to eat at different restaurants.”





So, what does Bali's modern dining scene look like nowadays? We asked Camilleri for her thoughts.



Farm-to-table

Sustainability is a huge topic in Bali. Many restaurants and cafes have their own farm or garden to source from, like the CasCades Restaurant & Bar in Ubud. Their dedicated gardening team grows over 70 types of edible herbs, spices and vegetables and makes their own organic compost using kitchen waste.





Culinary schools are also embracing the farm-to-table movement, like Pemulan Bali, with their own organic farm on-site to pick and cook from.



Plant-based

Vegetarians and vegans will be spoilt for choice in Bali, from the local warungs to cafes and high-end restaurants.





Like Camilleri, local chefs are taking plant-based food to heart, taking advantage of the island's rich nature and soy products such as tempeh, an invention of Indonesia. Sometimes it is hard to believe what you see before you is all plant-based.



Creativity is the key to plant-based food, which you can find at Moksa in Ubud, where chef Made Runatha cooks anything from jerky to tempeh ribs to laksa noodles.





Fusion cusine

Indonesia's geographical location and its colonial past have allowed the largest archipelagic state to develop unique fusion food, bringing together diverse flavours, ingredients and cooking techniques of the world. Even laksas alone will look and taste different , depending on which part of the island you are slurping from.



Warungs

Regardless of the international influences and the constantly changing trends in the food scene, warungs are where you'll always find authentic Balinese food. They are small, family-run stores, often in very simple settings featuring plastic tables and chairs.





Serving classics such as nasi goreng (fried rice), mie goreng (fried noodles), nasi campur (mixed rice with various side dishes), satay (grilled skewers), and various rendang and sambal-based dishes, it's an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the local culture.

