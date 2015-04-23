Interview with Elisabeth Tefera

Elsabeth Tefera, Board Member of the Mekdem Ethiopia National Association, talks about the deteriorating of HIV-AIDS patients’ social support. Elsabeth has been HIV- positive for almost 20 years. Source: Supplied
Published 23 April 2015 at 10:41am, updated 5 August 2016 at 1:59pm
By Martha Tsegaw
Source: SBS
ወ/ሮ ኤልሳቤጥ ተፈራ፤ የመቅድም ኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ ማኅበር የቦርድ አባል፤ እየቀነሰ ስለ መጣው የኤች.አይ.ቪ. እና ኤይድስ ህሙማን እርዳታ ይናገራሉ። ወ/ሮ ኤልሳቤጥ ለ20 ዓመታት ያህል የኤች.አይ.ቪ. ህመምተኛ ናቸው።
