ደራሲ ታክሎ ተሾመ፤ከጎርጎራ እስከ አውስትራሊያ

Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia (1892-1975) at a parade in Ethiopia in 1972 (L), and Mengistu Haile Mariam (1978-), an Ethiopian politician who was the most prominent officer of the Derg, the Communist military junta that governed Ethiopia, and the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (1987 - 1991) (R). Credit: Rolls Press/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images / Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images