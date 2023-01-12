What to do to buy a piece of land in Bangladesh?

Available in other languages

SBS Bangla: If someone wants to buy a piece of land in Bangladesh, how can they proceed?





Tahabub Alam: It is essential to check all the following things before buying a piece of land in Bangladesh:





• Seller’s peaceful possession.



• Ownership chain.



• Governmental interest.



• Legal ownership of the proposed amount.





Contact Offices are concerned:





Union Land Office/ Upazila Land Office/ District Commissioner's Office/ Abandoned Property Management Board/ or related departments of the Government to check the governmental interest.



SBS Bangla: If land buyer-seller agree, how to execute it?





Tahabub Alam: With the consent of both the buyer and the seller, the Upazila Registrar will register the deed ensuring the registration rules.





SBS Bangla: What professionals are involved in these jobs? What professionals are essentials for these transactions? What professionals are optional for a piece of land buying?





Tahabub Alam: Deed writers, lawyers, and some experienced brokers are involved in these processes. A buyer must need to go to deed writers. Lawyers or brokers can be visited if buyer needs them.



SBS Bangla: What are the similarities and differences of Victoria's land buying system with the land buying system of Bangladesh?





Tahabub Alam: Land buying system in the Australian state of Victoria is fully systematic. Land Use Victoria is the regulator of land management in the state of Victoria. It is possible to buy a freehold land in Victoria with contacting conveyancer. A lawyer and a surveyor can be contacted for the special issues. No need to contact several offices like in Bangladesh.





