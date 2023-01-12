SBS Bangla

What to do to buy a piece of land in Bangladesh?

SBS Bangla

Buying Property

Real estate agent Sales manager holding filing keys to customer after signing rental lease contract of sale purchase agreement, concerning mortgage loan offer for and house insurance. Source: iStockphoto / Pattanaphong Khuankaew/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 January 2023 at 1:16pm
By Sikder Taher Ahmad
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Tahabub Alam, a resident of Melbourne, once worked in the administration department of the Bangladesh government. He has experience of serving as AC Land or Assistant Commissioner (Land). He spoke to SBS Bangla about the process to go through to buy a piece of land in Bangladesh and the similarities and differences between Bangladesh and the land management practices in the state of Victoria, Australia.

Published 12 January 2023 at 1:16pm
By Sikder Taher Ahmad
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
SBS Bangla: If someone wants to buy a piece of land in Bangladesh, how can they proceed?

Tahabub Alam: It is essential to check all the following things before buying a piece of land in Bangladesh:

• Seller’s peaceful possession.
• Ownership chain.
• Governmental interest.
• Legal ownership of the proposed amount.

Contact Offices are concerned:

Union Land Office/ Upazila Land Office/ District Commissioner's Office/ Abandoned Property Management Board/ or related departments of the Government to check the governmental interest.
READ MORE

What are the opportunities for Bangla-speakers to join the Australian Defence Force?

SBS Bangla: If land buyer-seller agree, how to execute it?

Tahabub Alam: With the consent of both the buyer and the seller, the Upazila Registrar will register the deed ensuring the registration rules.

SBS Bangla: What professionals are involved in these jobs? What professionals are essentials for these transactions? What professionals are optional for a piece of land buying?

Tahabub Alam: Deed writers, lawyers, and some experienced brokers are involved in these processes. A buyer must need to go to deed writers. Lawyers or brokers can be visited if buyer needs them.
READ MORE

Community rallies for Australian artist facing hardship in Bangladesh

SBS Bangla: What are the similarities and differences of Victoria's land buying system with the land buying system of Bangladesh?

Tahabub Alam: Land buying system in the Australian state of Victoria is fully systematic. Land Use Victoria is the regulator of land management in the state of Victoria. It is possible to buy a freehold land in Victoria with contacting conveyancer. A lawyer and a surveyor can be contacted for the special issues. No need to contact several offices like in Bangladesh.

Listen to the podcast in Bangla by clicking on the audio player above.

Follow SBS Bangla on 
FACEBOOK
.
READ MORE

Syed Uddin craves for showing all the beauty of space in photography

Using print-on-demand service, Abhra Pal wants to open up new horizons for Bangla books

“Being a Bangla-speaker gives me a point of difference in making music, I’m proud of that”

Australian scholar reflects on six decades of researching and translating Bengali literature

‘We’ll never see her again’: Family mourns ‘very good, very talented’ Arnima Hayat

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Skilled worker

South Asian entrepreneurs summit 2022 for budding entrepreneurs

news

The Government will increase the duration of post study work rights of international students

Migrant in Australia - Getty Images - JohnnyGreig.jpg

Jahin, the new CEO of the ASE, wants to support purpose-driven business for the migrants

Halima Khatun and Malcolm Arnold

Community rallies for Australian artist facing hardship in Bangladesh