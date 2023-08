新州男子衝浪被4米大白鯊襲擊傷勢嚴重 當局未發現「兇手」蹤影

A supplied screen grab obtained Saturday, August 26, 2023 shows the damaged surfboard that was bitten through by a shark during a shark attack at Lighthouse Beach, Port Macquarie on Friday, August 25, 2023. Surfer Toby Begg is in a critical condition in hospital after being mauled by a great white shark at a popular northern NSW beach. (AAP Image/Supplied by 9NEWS) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE