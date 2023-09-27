EP3. Aussie slang (超好用的澳式俚语)

英文难不难EP3

English learner, Vanessa (left) and the show host, Dory (right).

Australian English has lots of slang words and phrases that can sometimes feel like an completely different language altogether. In this episode, you'll learn some basic Aussie slang and how to use them in conversation.

Learning Australian slang isn't about “speaking like an Aussie”, it’s about understanding Australians and their culture better.
Dory, Vanessa and Ben in the studio.

With insights from language guru, Ben McMahon, a Melbourne native who speaks Mandarin fluently, we have fun practising some common Australian expressions.

Feel more confident using the following Aussie slang in your everyday life:
  • No worries / no stress / no drama
  • Kind of / sort of
  • Grab
  • Make sense
  • Mate / bro
Credits:
Sound design and music composition: Bowei Zhu, Yuqi Huang

This podcast helps Mandarin-speaking immigrants in Australia understand the English language better and feel more motivated to learn. Find previous episodes in the eight-part series your podcast app, such as the SBS Audio app,
Apple Podcasts
,
Spotify
, or
Pocket Cast
.

Watch Is English hard? No! on
YouTube
.
Visit
SBS Learn English
for more English learning material.
