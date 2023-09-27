EP3. Aussie slang (超好用的澳式俚语)

Learning Australian slang isn't about “speaking like an Aussie”, it’s about understanding Australians and their culture better.



Dory, Vanessa and Ben in the studio.



With insights from language guru, Ben McMahon, a Melbourne native who speaks Mandarin fluently, we have fun practising some common Australian expressions.





Feel more confident using the following Aussie slang in your everyday life:



No worries / no stress / no drama

Kind of / sort of

Grab

Make sense

Mate / bro

Credits:



Sound design and music composition: Bowei Zhu, Yuqi Huang





This podcast helps Mandarin-speaking immigrants in Australia understand the English language better and feel more motivated to learn. Find previous episodes in the eight-part series your podcast app, such as the SBS Audio app, Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or Pocket Cast .





Watch Is English hard? No! on YouTube .

