EP3. Aussie slang (超好用的澳式俚语)

Learning Australian slang isn't about “speaking like an Aussie”, it’s about understanding Australians and their culture better.
Dory, Vanessa and Ben in the studio.
With insights from language guru, Ben McMahon, a Melbourne native who speaks Mandarin fluently, we have fun practising some common Australian expressions.
Feel more confident using the following Aussie slang in your everyday life:
- No worries / no stress / no drama
- Kind of / sort of
- Grab
- Make sense
- Mate / bro
Credits:
Sound design and music composition: Bowei Zhu, Yuqi Huang
