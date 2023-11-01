EP8. Celebrate your accent！ (提高你的英文发音;爱上你的独特口音)

This episode explains the difference between accent and pronunciation. We talk with a language expert who highlights the importance of embracing our unique accent while also improving pronunciation for better communication.

There are some stereotypes about accents, like thinking the Queen's accent is the best or considering Australian English to be like ‘village English’. These discussions are common among Mandarin speakers.

In this episode, we talk with Howard Manns, a senior lecturer and language expert from Monash University. Howard helps us:
  • Understand the importance of our unique accent
  • Realise that accents don't stop us from communicating well
  • Learn ways to improve our English pronunciation
Vanessa is awarded the title of Language Superstar by SBS Learn English.
