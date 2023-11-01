EP8. Celebrate your accent！ (提高你的英文发音;爱上你的独特口音)

There are some stereotypes about accents, like thinking the Queen's accent is the best or considering Australian English to be like ‘village English’. These discussions are common among Mandarin speakers.





In this episode, we talk with Howard Manns, a senior lecturer and language expert from Monash University. Howard helps us:



Understand the importance of our unique accent

Realise that accents don't stop us from communicating well

Learn ways to improve our English pronunciation

Vanessa is awarded the title of Language Superstar by SBS Learn English. Credits:



Sound design and music composition: Bowei Zhu, Yuqi Huang





