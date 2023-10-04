EP4. Write an email (如何回复老师的邮件)

Most Mandarin-speaking parents from mainland China are used to communicating with teachers through WeChat groups, phone calls, or face-to-face conversations. So, when new migrant Vanessa received an email from her son's teacher for the first time, she felt quite worried.



In China, receiving a formal written document from the school usually indicates that your child has done something seriously wrong. Vanessa

In this episode, we'll talk with school teachers to better understand the parent-teacher relationship in Australia. We’ll also teach Vanessa how to write an email with a simple structure. Learn the SHOWS structure yourself so you can easily write emails to anyone.





Credits:



Sound design and music composition: Bowei Zhu, Yuqi Huang





