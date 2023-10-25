EP7. Express gratitude (如何用英语表达感谢)

There are many ways to show you're thankful in English beyond just saying "thank you."
In this episode, Vanessa, a new immigrant to the country, becomes the parent representative for her son's class. Her first task is to choose a gift and write a thank you card for her son's teacher.
With the guidance of an experienced English teacher Ai Lin, this episode helps Vanessa:
Vanessa, Dory and Ai Lin had a fun chat in recording this episode.
- Understand the differences in how gratitude is expressed across cultures.
- Learn various ways to express thanks.
- Tips for writing a sincere "thank you" card.
Credits:
Sound design and music composition: Bowei Zhu, Yuqi Huang
