EP7. Express gratitude (如何用英语表达感谢)

英文难不难EP7

English learner, Vanessa (left) and the show host, Dory (right).

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Learn how to express gratitude in different situations, whether through speaking or writing. This episode also talks about the cultural differences between giving gifts in China and Australia.

There are many ways to show you're thankful in English beyond just saying "thank you."

In this episode, Vanessa, a new immigrant to the country, becomes the parent representative for her son's class. Her first task is to choose a gift and write a thank you card for her son's teacher.
Dory Vanessa and Ailin
Vanessa, Dory and Ai Lin had a fun chat in recording this episode.
With the guidance of an experienced English teacher Ai Lin, this episode helps Vanessa:
  • Understand the differences in how gratitude is expressed across cultures.
  • Learn various ways to express thanks.
  • Tips for writing a sincere "thank you" card.
Credits:
Sound design and music composition: Bowei Zhu, Yuqi Huang

This podcast helps Mandarin-speaking immigrants in Australia understand the English language better and feel more motivated to learn. Find previous episodes in the eight-part series your podcast app, such as the SBS Audio app,
Apple Podcasts
,
Spotify
, or
Pocket Cast
.

Watch Is English hard? No! on
YouTube
.
Visit
SBS Learn English
for more English learning material.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

英文难不难EP6

EP6. Rethink Chinese English (澳洲人能听懂我的“中式英语”吗？)

英文难不难EP5

EP5. Build an English learning habit (在忙碌生活中培养英语学习习惯)

英文难不难EP4

EP4. Write an email (如何回复老师的邮件)

英文难不难EP3

EP3. Aussie slang (超好用的澳式俚语)