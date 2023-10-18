EP6. Rethink Chinese English (澳洲人能听懂我的“中式英语”吗？)

英文难不难EP6

English learner, Vanessa (left) and the show host, Dory (right).

Mandarin speakers should feel proud of our Chinese English instead of being embarrassed. In this episode, we talk to a linguistic expert about how we can use our unique blend of Chinese and English, called Chinglish or Chinese English, to make learning English more enjoyable.

When we begin to learn a new language, we often begin by directly translating from our own language. This is how we get phrases in English that sound like Chinese English or Chinglish. But, English has changed and developed in many ways, so we should be open-minded and reconsider what really is Chinese English.

Dory Vanessa Marc
Vanessa, Marc and Dory in the SBS Melbourne studio.

In this episode, we speak with Marc Xu, a senior lecturer and language expert from Monash University. Marc explains the difference between thinking in English and speaking English.

We also provide interesting examples in this episode of how we can use our mix of Chinglish or Chinese English to have more fun while learning English.

We explain the meaning of the following phrases:
  • Good good study, day day up
  • Paper tiger
  • Long time no see
  • Iron rice bowl
Credits:
Sound design and music composition: Bowei Zhu, Yuqi Huang

This podcast helps Mandarin-speaking immigrants in Australia understand the English language better and feel more motivated to learn.
Apple Podcasts
,
Spotify
, or
Pocket Cast
.

Watch Is English hard? No! on
YouTube
.
Visit
SBS Learn English
for more English learning material.
