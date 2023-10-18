EP6. Rethink Chinese English (澳洲人能听懂我的“中式英语”吗？)

When we begin to learn a new language, we often begin by directly translating from our own language. This is how we get phrases in English that sound like Chinese English or Chinglish . But, English has changed and developed in many ways, so we should be open-minded and reconsider what really is Chinese English .





Vanessa, Marc and Dory in the SBS Melbourne studio.



In this episode, we speak with Marc Xu, a senior lecturer and language expert from Monash University. Marc explains the difference between thinking in English and speaking English .





We also provide interesting examples in this episode of how we can use our mix of Chinglish or Chinese English to have more fun while learning English.





We explain the meaning of the following phrases:



Good good study, day day up

Paper tiger

Long time no see

Iron rice bowl

Credits:



Sound design and music composition: Bowei Zhu, Yuqi Huang





This podcast helps Mandarin-speaking immigrants in Australia understand the English language better and feel more motivated to learn.





