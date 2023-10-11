EP5. Build an English learning habit (在忙碌生活中培养英语学习习惯)

Learning English can be difficult for people like Vanessa who have a lot of responsibilities:



Sometimes I wish there were 48 hours in a day! I'm a new immigrant, and I have to take care of my two boys while also managing my own new business. Finding the time to attend a formal English class seems impossible for me. Vanessa

English teacher Ai Lin believes that we don't need to "find time" for learning English; instead, we can develop good habits. In this episode, we talk about common mistakes that can hold back people's learning progress. Ai Lin also shares a one-week English learning plan to help Vanessa incorporate English learning into her busy life.



Ai-Lin (left), Dory (mid) and Vanessa (right). Credits:



Sound design and music composition: Bowei Zhu, Yuqi Huang





This podcast helps Mandarin-speaking immigrants in Australia understand the English language better and feel more motivated to learn. Find previous episodes in the eight-part series your podcast app, such as the SBS Audio app, Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or Pocket Cast .





Watch Is English hard? No! on YouTube .

