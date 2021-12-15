Cryptocurrency: what are the risks of investing in it?
As an employee in a business you shouldn't be using company computing time to earn cryptocurrency and that may lead to dismissal. Source: Getty Images
Cryptocurrency is a digital form of money that can be sent to anyone through the blockchain technology. You can hold this digital token in your wallet with no intermediaries, allowing you to use your coins as you wish. Australian are becoming increasingly vested in cryptocurrency but without being conscious of the risks involved in this electronic money and scammers often try to trick people into investing in fake opportunities to buy crypto.
Share