Here's how Australia's selective entry school admissions work

Teacher with a student

Source: Getty Images/SDI Productions

If you are looking for an academically challenging environment for your high-achieving child, you might consider one of the selective entry high schools in Victoria, NSW, Queensland or Western Australia. These are highly competitive and result-oriented schools that nurture academic excellence in high-performing students. But some experts say the pressure to continue to perform at a high level may harm the students' mental health.

