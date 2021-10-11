Here’s what you need to know about buying a private health cover

Over 50 per cent of all Australians have private health insurance. But experts say not everyone uses it to pay for the cost of their medical treatment.

Over 50 per cent of all Australians have private health insurance. But experts say not everyone uses it to pay for the cost of their medical treatment. Source: Getty Images/Luis Alvarez

Private health insurance helps people avoid long wait times for non-urgent procedures and lets them access services that Medicare does not cover. But out of pocket costs may be a deterrent for many people to use it to pay for their medical costs.

