How to stay safe while rock fishing
Since 2004, Australia has recorded nearly 200 rock fishing-related deaths. Source: Getty Images
Rock fishing is a popular activity in Australia, with over a million keen anglers climbing the rocks for their catch each year. But being unfamiliar with conditions can expose one to a high risk of injury or even death, making it very dangerous. Nearly 200 rock fishing-related deaths have been recorded in Australia since 2004, which safety experts believe could have been avoided by observing some simple safety measures.
