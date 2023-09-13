EP1. Introduce yourself (如何用英文做自我介绍)

English learner, Vanessa (left) and Learn English content producer, Dory (right).

Meet Vanessa and hear how she learns how to introduce herself in casual situations. You’ll also learn common expressions that you can use for small talk so that you can keep the conversation going.

Introducing yourself is one of the first things you are taught when learning English in China. It’s crucial, because knowing how to introduce yourself is the first step to starting a conversation and building a social connection. But the textbooks only teach you a very formal style and in real life, particularly in Australia, introductions can sound very different!
As Vanessa stepped into the SBS office for the first time, she met the manager of SBS Learn English. However, after exchanging names and nationalities, she struggled to keep the conversation going
Dory
language guru, Ben（小明）and Vanessa
With advice from language guru, Ben McMahon, we help Vanessa to learn English.
In this first episode of 英文难不难, we explore the cultural differences between introducing yourself in English and in Chinese. With advice from language guru, Ben McMahon, we help Vanessa to learn:
  • How to warmly greet people in English.
  • How to introduce yourself in formal and informal situations
  • How to keep the conversation going by using small talk
This episode takes you on an enjoyable journey through language and culture. It will make introducing yourself smoother, helping you communicate and connect with others more easily.

Credits:
Sound design and music composition: Bowei Zhu, Yuqi Huang

This podcast helps Mandarin-speaking immigrants in Australia understand the English language better and feel more motivated to learn. Find previous episodes in the eight-part series your podcast app, such as the SBS Audio app,
Apple Podcasts
,
Spotify
, or
Pocket Cast
.

Watch Is English hard? No! on YouTube.
Visit
SBS Learn English
for more English learning material.
