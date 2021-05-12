Lesser-known Australian road rules you may be breaking

Young man sitting in a car

In Australia, waving while driving or resting your arms out of the car window is against the law, as is toothing your horn or flashing lights. Source: Getty Images/Hill Street Studio

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Observing road rules is critical to the safety of all road users. As traffic laws can vary across different states and territories, they can sometimes be confusing for motorists, especially if they are travelling interstate. In this episode of Settlement Guide, we discuss such little known road rules, some of which may appear bizarre but can cost you a big fine.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australia Explained: Clothing Waste - Woman folding laundry

How can you dispose of your unwanted clothes in Australia?

Participants in the Walpole Wilderness BioBlitz. Image: Rebecca Meegan-Lowe

What is a BioBlitz and how can you be involved in helping science

Australia Explained - Selling your Car - Young Man Taking a Picture of His Car

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

Young man holding paper letter reading shocking unpleasant unexpected news

What is Capital Gains Tax and who needs to pay it?