EP2. Understand numbers (听懂英文中有关数字的描述)

English learner, Vanessa (left) and the show host, Dory (right).

If you're not familiar with numbers, you might end up SPENDING MORE, especially when buying a house. This episode explains the differences in how numbers are described in Chinese and English. It helps you understand numbers better, so that you can avoid making “expensive mistakes”.

Describing numbers are very different in Chinese and English, which is why many Mandarin speakers find it hard to speak, listen to, and understand numbers.
As Vanessa begins looking for a house, she faces a challenge. Because she wasn't very good at talking about numbers, she gave her real estate agent the wrong price offer that was way beyond her budget.
Dory Wang
Vanessa and Sam
Vanessa with Sam Maley, a real estate agent who has years of experience working with Mandarin-speaking clients.
In this episode, with Sam Maley, a real estate agent who has years of experience working with Mandarin-speaking clients, we help Vanessa learn:
  • The differences in how numbers are described in Chinese and English.
  • How to improve English listening skills for better understanding numbers.
Credits:
Sound design and music composition: Bowei Zhu, Yuqi Huang

