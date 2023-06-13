Essential vaccinations Australians may need when travelling overseas

Key Points Traveling can expose you to diseases that are not present in Australia.

You can protect yourself by getting vaccinated.

To find out which vaccines you need visit a doctor at least six weeks before departure.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends certain routine vaccinations for all travellers, as well as specific vaccinations for those visiting regions with a high risk of particular diseases.







Jane Frawley is an Associate Professor in the School of Public Health within the Faculty of Health at the University of Technology Sydney.





She says travelling can expose people to serious infectious diseases that do not occur in Australia.





“The last thing you want on holidays is to be sick, and travelling to different parts of the world definitely exposes you to infectious diseases that aren't necessarily even in Australia, or aren't common in Australia,” Professor Frawley says.



There are several vaccines which are commonly recommended or required for Australian travellers.

Health risks vary across regions and change over time

According to Professor Frawley, health risks can be influenced by new outbreaks and the availability of new vaccines.





"Other countries around the world have diseases that are significantly more prevalent and sometimes endemic to their respective regions, meaning these diseases are deeply rooted in those areas," Professor Frawley states.



These diseases may be completely new to your body and immune system. Therefore, receiving a vaccine is crucial to ensure that you are protected if you happen to come into contact with them. Associate Professor Jane Frawley, School of Public Health, Faculty of Health, University of Technology Sydney.

Visit your GP to find out which vaccines you need

The specific vaccinations required for Australians travelling overseas will depend on the destination, country, and duration of their stay.





Professor Frawley says anyone travelling overseas should visit their GP (General Practitioner) to find out what vaccinations they need at least six weeks—and preferably 12 weeks—before leaving Australia.





“A GP will be able to assess your risk, so depending on the country that you're going to, they'll have a list of vaccines,” Professor Frawley adds.





Professor of Clinical Vaccinology at the University of Sydney Nicholas Wood agrees.





“You can work out which vaccines you've already had by looking on the Australian Immunisation Register, and that's sort of relevant for the routine vaccines like tetanus and measles and COVID and chickenpox, but it’s complicated, so probably the easiest thing is to go and talk to your GP," Professor Wood explains, who is also a Senior Staff Specialist at National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance (NCIRS).



The specific vaccinations required for Australians traveling overseas depend on the destination, country, and length of stay. As explained on the Healthdirect website, your doctor will take into consideration various factors, including:



Your age

Your vaccination history

Whether you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy

Any past or present illnesses you may have, and your general health

The season of travel

Your destination, length of stay and type of travel

Professor Frawley says many people don't consider vaccines until they are about to depart and then attempt to schedule an appointment with their GP, but often it is too late.



Vaccines take a little while to get into your system for your immune system to mount a response, and so therefore for you to be protected. Associate Professor Jane Frawley, School of Public Health, Faculty of Health, University of Technology Sydney.

Vaccines you may need

The Smartraveller and HealthDirect websites list the vaccines one may need when travelling.





According to Healthdirect, there are several diseases for which you may need one or more vaccines, including:



COVID-19

Hepatitis A and/or Hepatitis B

Cholera

Chickenpox (Varicella)

Typhoid

Yellow fever

Tuberculosis (TB)

Meningococcal disease

Japanese encephalitis

Measles

Influenza (Flu)

Tetanus

Rabies

Health risks vary from one region to another and over time.

'A vaccine could save your life’

Professor Wood emphasises that in certain cases, a vaccine can potentially save your life.





“If you're not up-to-date with your tetanus vaccine, and you are overseas and you have an accident where you get a tetanus prone injury, you fall over and you get a rusty cut or dirt ... into a wound, normally, if that happens in Australia and you're not up to date with your vaccines, you would access medical care and you would get the wound thoroughly cleaned,” he explains.





Rabies is another important vaccine, depending on the travel destination. It is a viral disease transmitted through bites or scratches from infected dogs or mammals carrying the virus.





Another significant vaccine mentioned by Professor Wood is for typhoid. He says that people are often admitted to the hospital with typhoid blood poisoning, which can be treated with antibiotics but can significantly disrupt your holiday. In some cases, hospitalisation may be required.





Professor Wood also mentions the severity of meningococcal meningitis and emphasises the importance of the Japanese encephalitis vaccine.





Professor Frawley adds that it is essential not to overlook the importance of COVID-19 vaccination.





“If it has been at least six months since you've had a vaccine or since you had COVID-19 itself, definitely get a booster.”





Professor Frawley highlights the ongoing global prevalence of COVID-19, emphasising the increased risk associated with travel in crowded places such as airplanes, cruise ships, buses, and busy areas.



The specific vaccinations needed for Australians traveling overseas will depend on the destination, country and the length of their stay. Source: iStockphoto / 06photo/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Immunisation and HALO

The immunisations you may need are determined by your health, age, lifestyle, and occupation, Professor Wood explains.





Together, these factors are referred to as HALO.





“If your health is poor and you are on additional medications or immune suppressants, etc, it’s even more important that you get the routine vaccines like flu, etc,” Professor Wood adds.





For those with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, chronic lung disease, or those taking immune suppression drugs, it's important to communicate these details to your doctor when discussing travel plans.



READ MORE Entering Australia: what you can and cannot bring

Allergic reactions

In rare instances, some people may experience allergic reactions to vaccines.





If you are concerned that you have side effects related to a vaccine, see your doctor. You can also report and discuss possible side effects by calling the Adverse Medicines Events Line on 1300633424.





If you received your vaccinations overseas, it's important to have them recorded on the Australian Immunisation Register (AIR) before obtaining a certificate.



