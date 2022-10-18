What happens when your child turns 18 in Australia?

Key Points Legal age is 18 in Australia for certain things, but the age for entitlements and responsibilities might differ across states and territories.

Eligibility for social security payments changes at the age of 18 for a young person and their family

The transition to adulthood is gradual, and social markers, including independent living, are often achieved later in life

Legally, turning 18 means that your parents or guardians no longer have parental responsibility for you.





Kate Richardson is a Senior solicitor at Youth Law Australia, a nation-wide online community service providing free legal information and help to young people under 25.





She explains what differentiates an adult under the law.





As an adult, you're independent. So that means that you're responsible for yourself and your behaviours. While you're under 18 years old, in some situations, the child or young person has reduced capacity under the law. Kate Richardson, Senior solicitor at Youth Law Australia

Legal age and becoming an adult

Across Australia, it becomes compulsory to vote at 18 years. This is also the legal age for gambling, buying cigarettes and purchasing or consuming alcohol in a licensed venue.



Cultural and family practices may vary, but generally in Australia the 18th birthday makes the list of milestone celebrations, followed by one's 21st and 30th. Generally, it is against the law for a person under 18 to drink alcohol on private premises.





“Unless the alcohol is supplied by a parent or guardian, or someone who has been given permission by the parent or guardian.





“There are some small differences across different states and territories, especially about drinking under the supervision of an adult in private premises,” Ms Richardson says.



Steven Roberts is a Professor of Education and Social Justice at Monash University. One of the research areas he specialises in is young people’s transition to adulthood.





He suggests modelling best practice, including drinking responsibly, as one of the ways parents can use to support children in coming-of-age processes.





“They might also want to talk to their kids about finding ways to look out for one another in their friendship group so they can cultivate peer group norms of respect and care. I think moderation and understanding, and communication is a critical thing to undertake at this important juncture.”



Centrelink payment eligibility at 18

A child reaching adulthood can also affect a family’s access to social security benefits.





Hank Jongen, General Manager of Services Australia, explains the Family Tax Benefit , a two-part payment helping parents with the cost of raising children.





Part A is paid for each child and ceases when the child completes Year 12 or an equivalent qualification, while Part B is a payment made per family.





“It really depends on the individual family circumstances, how long Part A and Part B will continue, but they're assessed separately,” Mr Jongen says.



Meeting an income test is among requirements to get the Family Tax Benefit. An apparent change when an individual turns 18 is applying on their own for financial assistance. Youth Allowance is the key payment for a young person 24 years old or under.





But they can still be considered dependent when it comes to assessing payment eligibility, Mr Jongen explains..





Either as a full-time student, or as a job seeker, they are still considered to be dependent until they turn 22. What that means is that we take into account the parents’ income in assessing eligibility, Hank Jongen, General Manager of Services Australia

Mr Jongen encourages those aged 18 to create a myGov account , and then use the information to steer towards the best place to lodge a claim online.





“If English is your second language, and you need some help, you can give us a call on 131 202. It’s a free interpreter service for over 200 languages.”



Young people aged 16 to 24 doing a full time Australian Apprenticeship may be eligible for Youth Allowance.

Transition to adulthood is gradual

While a child becomes an adult at 18 in Australia, the legal age for certain things, like driving, can be younger and differ from state to state.





Prof Roberts says that early entitlements and obligations make the transition to adulthood gradual and sometimes complicated.





“For example, young people aged 16 in some cases can consent to having sex, but they still won’t be able to watch movies that contain explicit sexual material until they’re 18. And then, at 18, young people have an entitlement to a higher minimum wage than when they are 16 or 17 but might not be entitled to the full adult pay rate until they’re 21 years of age.”





Getting a full-time job, independent living or starting a family of one's own are among social markers that have become less common for people aged 18, over the past generation, Prof Roberts says.





It’s common for those social markers of adulthood to be achieved much later, into their 20s, or even 30s. Steven Roberts, Professor of Education and Social Justice at Monash University

Hitting the 18-age mark is not always necessary to do certain things under the law.



Prof Roberts says there are growing numbers of young people who not only delay the attainment of social markers, like getting married, but reject them altogether. Ms Richardson refers to some common misconceptions.





“You don’t necessarily need to be 18 to…



have sex

have a job

have your own bank account

leave school

leave home

be charged with a crime

get free legal advice without a parent or guardian

consent to medical treatment”

“For example, a young person can consent to medical treatment under the age of 18 if the doctor thinks that they can understand the advantages and risks of the treatment, and when making this decision, the doctor considers many different factors,” Ms Richardson says.





It is always advisable to check what applies for you or your child based on your specific circumstances, when there is no legislation defining legal age.



At 18 you can get a passport without permission of you parent or guardian. The same applies for under 18s in a range of special circumstances.