What is The Australian Tertiary Admission Rank and why is it important?
To find out if applications for ATAR are open and how the scaling process will work for you, speak with the authority in your state or territory. Source: Getty Images/Hill Street Studios
The Australian Tertiary Admission Rank or ATAR plays a significant role for secondary school students who plan to pursue higher education. It is a standard measure of a student's overall academic achievement that indicates their position relative to all the students in their age group, determining who gets offered a university course.
