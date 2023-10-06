Kwentong Palayok: Halo-halo, more than a sweet dessert

MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

Halo-halo Credit: Alina R. Co

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Bananas and leche flan. Mashed beans, corn and carabao milk pastillas. Topped with ube halaya and ice cream? How do you like your halo-halo?

Key Points
  • Halo-halo is a Filipino dessert typically made with sweetened white beans, fruits, • pinipig, and jellies, topped with milk, leche flan, and purple yam jam.
  • Halo-halo’s origin can be traced to the pre-war Japanese who lived in the Philippines • who made kakigori, • a Japanese shaved iced dessert flavoured with syrup and a sweetener, often condensed milk and mongo-ya, which consisted of shaved ice, milk, and sweetened red azuki beans.
  • Mix Mix is a Filpino-owned food truck that serves halo-halo, among other icy and colorful treats.
*Kwentong Palayok is SBS Filipino’s podcast series focused on Filipino food, its origins and history, and its evolution both in the homeland and Australia.


Related content

Kwentong Palayok: All about almusal

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Working parents research

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 October 2023

Ben&Ben

'Be weird and be yourself': Ben&Ben on spreading hope and embracing uniqueness

pexels-christina-morillo-1181676.jpg

What are the Australian visa options available for IT Professionals?

fiesta.jpg

Filipino community and culture shine at Fiesta Kultura