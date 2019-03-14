Australia clinches historic ODI series victory over India

SBS Hindi

Published 14 March 2019 at 4:22pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Australia won the fifth and final One Day International of the series against India by 35 runs, capping off a remarkable comeback in the series to win overall, 3-2.

After winning the toss Australian Captain Aron Finch elected to bat first.

With the help of opener Usman Khawaja's second century in the series Australia posted a formidable total of 273 runs in the limited-overs match.

India needed to ensure that they wouldn't lose early wickets but aside from Rohit Sharma half the team was back in the pavilion before the 30th over.

At one stage when India was 132/6, it was Kedar Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar who stood to salvage the situation if India were to save the match.

It's the first time an Australian side has come from 2-0 down in an ODI series to win overall, and it also sealed Australia's first ODI series win in India in a decade.

Usman Khawaja was judged man of the match and man of the series. He has amassed 383 runs in this series with two centuries to his name.

Indian captain Virat Kohli was quick to accept that Australia played better and deserved to win the series.

Cricket commentator Vidhanshu Kumar told SBS Hindi, “Well, what Australia has shown is mix of commitment and discipline.”

