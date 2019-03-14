Australia clinches historic ODI series victory over India

After winning the toss Australian Captain Aron Finch elected to bat first.





With the help of opener Usman Khawaja's second century in the series Australia posted a formidable total of 273 runs in the limited-overs match.





India needed to ensure that they wouldn't lose early wickets but aside from Rohit Sharma half the team was back in the pavilion before the 30 th over.





Source: BCCI TV





At one stage when India was 132/6, it was Kedar Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar who stood to salvage the situation if India were to save the match.





It's the first time an Australian side has come from 2-0 down in an ODI series to win overall, and it also sealed Australia's first ODI series win in India in a decade.





Usman Khawaja was judged man of the match and man of the series. He has amassed 383 runs in this series with two centuries to his name.





Indian captain Virat Kohli was quick to accept that Australia played better and deserved to win the series.



