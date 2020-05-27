Could COVID-19 be linked to a rare childhood inflammatory illness?

Highlights The new disease has shown the symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease.

It is now known as Paediatric Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome.

So far Australia has no reported cases.

Cases of what is being called pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome (PMIS) have been reported in parts of the US and Europe, with some children experiencing organ failure. At least three deaths have been reported in New York.





Melbourne-based paediatric Dr Raj Khillan told SBS Hindi, scientists are working to find whether there is any link between this and COVID-19 “as not all children with this rare disease symptoms had tested positive for the virus”.





The reported cases of a new rare disease in children in the United States and Europe have been linked to COVID-19.





Dr Khillan said, “It’s still not clear what the association with the virus is, for this new disease in children.”





This new condition in children is similar to already known disease ‘Kawasaki’.





He explained while the cause of this Kawasaki-like disease is still unknown, it’s believed to be triggered in response to an infection like COVID-19.





“It is a hyper-inflammatory disease and symptoms include fever, rash, red-eye, swollen hands and feet, abdominal pain and can even trigger a heart attack or failure.”

In a new study published in the British medical journal The Lancet, Italian researchers found within a two month period, 10 children were admitted to a Bergamo hospital with the symptoms.





France too reported 17 children admitted to a Paris hospital in just a week.





The United States has already reported most cases but Australia, so far, has not recorded any cases of the syndrome.





Dr Khillan says it is not known why the syndrome is showing up now but it could be because of genetic differences.





Explaining about ‘cytokine storm’ which can contribute to a severe condition, Dr Khillan said. “Sometimes the disordered immune response goes into overdrive. Cytokines, which tell the immune system about a problem that needs fixing up, are released in excessive quantity. It is a situation as if one is using a sword to cut a straw.”





“So this cytokine storm results into damaging the healthy tissues of the body”, Dr Khillan.





Should we be worried here about this disease in children?

Drawing attention to Australia's successful handling of COVID-19 and its very low infection numbers, Dr Khillan believes it is unlikely to occur here.





“Here in Australia, we have seen a very low number of infections in children. Our curve is flattened, which means it's unlikely to occur,” said Dr Khillan.





But Dr Khillan cautioned the risk of a second wave which many other countries have experienced with the relaxation of the rules.





“It is important to understand that we don’t know much about this virus. Nothing is ruled out, if the second wave hits, it might include children. So we need to be on our guard.”





Dr Khillan advised, ”Parents must ensure children continues to follow the social distancing, washing hands, and other precautions to beat this virus.”





Reassuring about the best medical facility and well-prepared paediatricians in Australia, Dr Khillan reiterated, “I would like to say it again, our medical services are well prepared, so there is no need to be alarmed about this new disease. Parents should seek medical attention immediately if their child is unwell.” Dr Khillan said.





