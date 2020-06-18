India's commercial capital Mumbai has emerged as country's COVID-19 hotspot

Highlights Mumbai is the city hardest hit by the coronavirus in India.

India has reported more than 300,000 cases of the coronavirus infections, out of which 100,000 have been reported in Mumbai alone.

Almost 50% of patients have recovered.

Coronavirus pandemic has changed life as we know it and the response to deal with coronavirus has differed greatly from country to country.





Australia has avoided the worst of the pandemic, at least for now. While Australia’s response to the Coronavirus outbreak so far has been among the most successful in the world, India is now at number four in the list of the nations worst hit by this pandemic.





Source: Supplied





Dr Shivang Shukla, who works at the front line in a COVID-19 ward at Mumbai's J J Hospital, says, “as the restrictions are eased out and India anxiously tries to come out in Unlock 1.0, the surge in the coronavirus affected patients is taking the normal life back to the rescind”.





READ MORE This young boy stepped out despite lockdown to feed starving and dehydrated stray animals







The state of Maharashtra, and in particular Mumbai, has emerged as the centre of India’s coronavirus outbreak.





There have been more than 300,000 coronavirus cases reported in India out of which approximately 100,000 are in Mumbai only.





“The magnitude of these coronavirus cases is overwhelming us all and to overcome this pandemic there has to be a concerted effort. These are unprecedented times which call for unprecedented measures.





"Hospitals in Mumbai have been overwhelmed by coronavirus cases and with the state-run hospitals quickly running out of beds the access to the critical health care is fast diminishing”, Dr Shukla told SBS Hindi.





“With plummeting income due to the lockdown, the plight of migrant workers has been particularly very distressing”, he said.





Dr Shukla says, “the good news amid this pandemic is that 50 per cent of the affected patients have now recovered from this infection”.





READ MORE How this state in India has curbed the spread of COVID-19







People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter















