After losing the toss Australia posted 158/4 from 17 overs with Glenn Maxwell top-scoring with a 24-ball 46 and Marcus Stoinis scoring 33 off 19.





Rain played its own role when the target for India was revised to 174 as per Duckworth–Lewis (D/L) method.





The visitors fell short by just 4 runs despite the efforts of Shikhar Dhawan (76) and Dinesh Karthik (30 off 13).