Bagna cauda (literally warm sauce in the Piedmontese dialect) is a dip loaded with anchovies and garlic, which is very popular in many areas of Piedmont, a large north-western Italian region.





Thanks to Piedmontese migrants moving abroad, bagna cauda has now acquired international fame, and it is particularly loved in Japan, in forms and shapes that Italians might be slightly horrified by, given the importance tradition has for most.





LISTEN TO THE PODCAST TO FIND OUT THAT





You can make bagna cauda in six minutes (Italians take hours!).

Chinese and Italians share their love for traditional recipes.

One of Poh's favourite ingredients shines in bagna cauda.

Bagna cauda is one of the Italian dishes artist, cook and national treasure Poh Ling Yeow loves the most. Source: Poh Ling Yeow







Poh Ling Yeow got her love for Italian food from fellow Masterchef Australia's contestant André Ursini, who introduced her also to bagna cauda.





The humble Italian dip is a favourite at Poh's dinner parties, as it's always a conversation starter, with its unusual look and the vast choice of vegetables that go with it.

People are really turning to slow food and things that are grounding them and giving them a real sense of belonging and meaning in life. I think delicious, wholesome food definitely does that.

Listen to the second episode of The Ugly Ducklings of Italian Cuisine :

LISTEN TO Bagna cauda: the brown, warm sauce Poh Ling Yeow can't get enough of SBS Italian 23/11/2021 24:53 Play