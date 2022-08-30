Cibreo is a creamy sauce which Florentines eat with plenty of fresh bread.
The recipe has been around for centuries and also appears in Italian cuisine’s “bible”, La scienza in cucina e l'arte di mangiar bene by Pellegrino Artusi, first published in 1891.
- You might need to do some homework if you want to prepare cibreo in Australia
- In Florentine cuisine very little is wasted
- French cuisine may have benefited from having Catherine De’ Medici as their queen
Emiko Davies is an Australian born author who now lives in Florence. She prepared cibreo for the first time in preparation for this podcast, and she discusses it with Francesco Mannelli, Executive Chef at Mode Kitchen and Bar at the Four Seasons Hotel in Sydney.
Francesco Mannelli and Emiko Davies Source: Francesco Mannelli/Emiko Davies
Cibreo, the unusual chicken dish that caught Emiko Davies by surprise
