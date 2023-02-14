Risotto alle ortiche: The weed that’s a hero in Italian country cooking

IN THIS EPISODE Australia harbours the world's most painful plant

Nettles can hurt for hours or days, but foraging them is worth it according to Matt Purbrick and Diego Bonetto

Domestic goddess Nigella Lawson thinks Italian Anna Del Conte should be a lot more famous

Most people today will shop for dinner ingredients at their local store, or by ordering online. Foraging for food isn't a common activity. The supermarket is so much more convenient!





Stinging nettles are commonly used in Italian country cooking. They can be bought in some shops but Diego Bonetto, author of Eat Weeds , says they're easy to gather in the wild and most Italians prefer to do that.





Matt Purbrick is a co-author of the Grown and Gathered project. He shares his love for nettles in this episode and offers a wonderful recipe so you can recreate this beloved Italian dish at home.



I really feel foraging is in all of us. It's lovely that in Italy it's still so common and it's nice to see how people are re-engaging with these techniques, also in Australia. Matt Purbrick

Matt and Lentil Purbrick, the authors of Grown & Gathered project.

Nigella Lawson and the legacy of Anna Del Conte

Italian-born food writer Anna Del Conte is a revered culinary hero in Britain. She is credited as introducing Italian cooking to Great Britain after moving there following World War II.





When Anna wrote her autobiography, the title referenced one of her favourite dishes, Risotto with Nettles .



There are only two important influences in my cooking life: my mother and Anna Del Conte Nigella Lawson

Nigella Lawson tells Massimiliano how Anna Del Conte's example inspired her to become a food writer.





If you speak Italian, don't miss the Italian version of this episode featuring a chat with the 98-year-old doyenne herself!



Nigella Lawson and Anna Del Conte. Source: BBC / KEO Films

