Bir Singh Randhawa | Using Social Media to Help Social Causes

Melbourne based Punjabi writer and poet Bir Singh Randhawa is using Facebook from last ten years. His social media page has a fan following of more than 10,000 people.





Punjabi at heart, Bir Singh is a multifaceted personality. He has a deep down interest for Punjabi poetry and language.





“My love for Punjabi language brought me to limelight on social media. It is a very relieving and satisfying experience,” said Mr Singh in a conversation with SBS Punjabi .





“Social media is an amazing tool that provides platform to spread information, ideas, and culture.”





“My focus is raise awareness against social issues of the society.”





Bir Singh feels that his relationship with Punjabi language and poetry is now becoming deeper and more satisfying.





“There should be sincere efforts to teach Punjabi to the young generation living on a foreign land,” says Mr Singh.





“I am interested in publishing a poetry book. I will soon share the news when it hits the shelf.”





“The rise of social media has helped young writers touch horizons. There was little acknowledgement for the new writers in the past.”





“I have seen people using social media to spread hate. This should not be the case. Young generation should come forward to share the message of love, peace and universal brotherhood."











ਏ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆ - ਏ ਖੇੜੇ, ਏ ਝਗੜੇ - ਏ ਝੇੜੇ ,



ਏ ਚਾਟੀ - ਮਧਾਣੀ , ਏ ਮੱਖਣਾ ਦੇ ਪੇੜੇ ,



ਏ ਹਾਰੇ - ਏ ਚੁੱਲੇ , ਏ ਦਰੀਆ - ਏ ਜੁੱਲੇ,



ਏ ਗਾਗਰ - ਗਲਾਸ , ਏ ਤੌੜੇ - ਤਰੇੜੇ ,



ਏ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆ - ਏ ਖੇੜੇ , ਏ ਝਗੜੇ - ਏ ਝੇੜੇ ,





ਏ ਭਾਜੀ - ਏ ਲੱਡੂ , ਏ ਸੱਦੇ - ਏ ਫੇਰੇ ,



ਏ ਘੋੜੀ - ਏ ਵਾਗ, ਏ ਕਲਗੀ-ਏ ਸਿਹਰੇ,



ਏ ਜੰਝਾ - ਏ ਲਾਣੇ , ਏ ਬੋਤੇ - ਏ ਰਿਹੜੇ ,



ਏ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆ - ਏ ਖੇੜੇ , ਏ ਝਗੜੇ - ਏ ਝੇੜੇ,





ਏ ਸੁਰਮਾਂ-ਏ ਮਹਿੰਦੀ, ਏ ਅੱਖਾਂ-ਏ ਤਲੀਆ,



ਏ ਸ਼ੰਦ - ਸੁਹਾਗ , ਏ ਵਾਰਾਂ - ਏ ਕਲੀਆ ,



ਏ ਜੋਗੀ - ਏ ਤੂੰਬੀ , ਏ ਤਾਲਾ ਦੇ ਛੇੜੇ ,



ਏ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆ - ਏ ਖੇੜੇ , ਏ ਝਗੜੇ - ਏ ਝੇੜੇ,





ਏ ਦੋਹਤੇ - ਏ ਪੋਤੇ , ਏ ਵਾਹਣਾ 'ਚ ਜੋਤੇ ,



ਏ ਲਹਿਰਾ - ਏ ਨਹਿਰਾ , ਏ ਜੱਟਾ ਦੇ ਗੋਤੇ,



ਏ ਸੱਠੇ ਦੀ ਮੂਜੀ , ਏ ਪੰਗੇ ਸਹੇੜੇ ,



ਏ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆ - ਏ ਖੇੜੇ , ਏ ਝਗੜੇ - ਏ ਝੇੜੇ,





ਏ ਸੱਪ - ਏ ਬਿੱਛੂ , ਏ ਡੰਗ - ਏ ਜਹਿਰ,



ਏ ਚੜਦੇ ਦੀ ਲਾਲੀ, ਏ ਡੁੱਬਦੇ ਦੀ ਗਹਿਰ,



'ਬੀਰਾ' ਘੁੰਮਦੇ-ਘੁੰਮਾਦੇ, ਏ ਧਰਤੀ ਦਾ ਗੇੜੇ,



ਏ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆ - ਏ ਖੇੜੇ , ਏ ਝਗੜੇ - ਏ ਝੇੜੇ,



( BIR SINGH RANDHAWA )











ਲੱਪ - ਗੜੱਪੀ ਸੁਰਮਾ ਪਾਇਆ ,



ਚੜੀਆ ਲਾਲੀਆ ਰੂਪ ਸਵਾਇਆ ,



ਅੱਧੀ ਰਾਤੀ ਪੂਛਲ ਤਾਰਾ ,



ਚੰਨ ਚੜਦੇ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਖਣ ਆਇਆ ,



ਲੱਪ - ਗੜੱਪੀ ਸੁਰਮਾ ਪਾਇਆ ,





ਤਹਿਜ਼ੀਬ ਭਰੀ ਉਹ ਕਲਪਤ ਮੂਰਤ ,



ਘੁੰਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੈਠੀ ਸੋਹਣੀ ਸੂਰਤ ,



ਕਾਦਰ ਤੋ ਜਿਉ ਮੁੱਖ ਘੜਵਾਇਆ ,



ਲੱਪ - ਗੜੱਪੀ ਸੁਰਮਾ ਪਾਇਆ ,





ਤੀਰਾ ਨਾਲੋ ਤਿੱਖੀਆ ਪਲਕਾਂ ,



ਸੋਨੇ ਚਾਦੀ ਵਰਗੀਆ ਝਲਕਾਂ ,



ਕੁਦਰਤ ਬਾਗੀ ਫੁੱਲ ਮੜਾਇਆ,



ਲੱਪ - ਗੜੱਪੀ ਸੁਰਮਾ ਪਾਇਆ ,



(Bir Singh Randhawa)





