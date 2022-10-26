Budget 2022-23: Australia's update on skilled migration, parent visas and international students

Highlights With an increase of 35,000 seats, the permanent migration program will expand from 160,000 to 195,000 places

More parent visas will be available, which is an increase from 4,500 in 2021-22 to 8,500 this year

International students will have their work restrictions relaxed until 30 June 2023, allowing them to work additional hours in any sector

Visas for partners and children will be granted based on demand with no ceiling

Additional funding to expedite visa processing, resolve the visa backlog, and promote opportunities for high-skilled migrants

With a strong focus on skilled migration to ease current workforce shortages, the Albanese Government plans to provide clear pathways to permanent residency as per the new federal budget for 2022-23.





Skilled visas





The permanent Migration Program planning level will be increased from 160,000 to 195,000 in 2022–23.





Over 90 per cent of new places will go to skilled migrants, and over a quarter will be targeted for regional areas.



The Australian Government will provide an additional $42.2 million to address skills shortages more quickly by accelerating visa processing, reducing the visa backlog and increasing awareness about high-skilled migration programs.





Extending the relaxed work restrictions for international students





Labour shortages will be addressed by enabling international student visa holders to work more hours in any sector.The work restrictions of students and secondary training visa holders will be relaxed until 30 June 2023.



Providing more parent visas





With an increase of 4000 allocations, the Government will almost double the parent visas by increasing the number from 4500 in 2021-22 to 8500 this year.





Visas for partners and children will be granted based on demand with no ceiling.



To cover a shortfall in funding for maintaining offshore processing centers and supporting refugees, $576 million will be provided over four years to the Department of Home Affairs.





After being cut by Morrison's previous Government, some funding for migration programs has been restored.



