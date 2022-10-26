SBS Punjabi

Budget 2022-23: Australia's update on skilled migration, parent visas and international students

SBS Punjabi

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers the Albanese government's first budget in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 October 2022 at 1:51pm, updated 5 hours ago at 1:57pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS

The Labor Government has unveiled its first Federal Budget making announcements about a significant increase in parent and skilled visas, relaxed work restrictions for international students, funding to resolve visa processing times, and more opportunities for high-skilled migrants while aiming to provide more pathways to permanent residency.

Published 26 October 2022 at 1:51pm, updated 5 hours ago at 1:57pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • With an increase of 35,000 seats, the permanent migration program will expand from 160,000 to 195,000 places
  • More parent visas will be available, which is an increase from 4,500 in 2021-22 to 8,500 this year
  • International students will have their work restrictions relaxed until 30 June 2023, allowing them to work additional hours in any sector
  • Visas for partners and children will be granted based on demand with no ceiling
  • Additional funding to expedite visa processing, resolve the visa backlog, and promote opportunities for high-skilled migrants
With a strong focus on skilled migration to ease current workforce shortages, the Albanese Government plans to provide clear pathways to permanent residency as per the new federal budget for 2022-23.

Skilled visas

The permanent Migration Program planning level will be increased from 160,000 to 195,000 in 2022–23.

Advertisement
Over 90 per cent of new places will go to skilled migrants, and over a quarter will be targeted for regional areas.
READ MORE

Australian immigration update: ‘Massive increase’ in skilled visa allocations for 2022-23

The Australian Government will provide an additional $42.2 million to address skills shortages more quickly by accelerating visa processing, reducing the visa backlog and increasing awareness about high-skilled migration programs.

Extending the relaxed work restrictions for international students

Labour shortages will be addressed by enabling international student visa holders to work more hours in any sector.The work restrictions of students and secondary training visa holders will be relaxed until 30 June 2023.
READ MORE

Australia to extend two years work visa for international graduates in skills shortage industries

Providing more parent visas

With an increase of 4000 allocations,
the Government will almost double the parent visas
by increasing the number from 4500 in 2021-22 to 8500 this year.

Visas for partners and children will be granted based on demand with no ceiling.
READ MORE

‘The key to my vote’: Migrants feel ignored in wait for ‘fairer’ parent visa

To cover a shortfall in funding for maintaining offshore processing centers and supporting refugees, $576 million will be provided over four years to the Department of Home Affairs.

After being cut by Morrison's previous Government, some funding for migration programs has been restored.

To know more, listen to this Punjabi podcast by clicking on the audio icon at the top.
READ MORE

Government to prioritise permanent skilled visa applications

Here's how major visa and immigration changes will impact skilled migrants, international students from 1 July

Is Australia's international student sector on the road to recovery?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

ਬਜਟ 2022-23: ਸਕਿਲਡ ਮਾਈਗ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ, ਪੇਰੈਂਟ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਅਤੇ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਲਈ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਐਲਾਨ

Rishi Sunak becomes the new Conservative party leader (AAP).jpg

Rishi Sunak becomes UK’s first prime minister of Indian origin

A visa protection protest held at Parliament House (AAP).jpg

Will the federal budget support all Australians?

Ron Kahlon migrated to Australia in 2014 to study business and accounting but transitioned through a career change and to be a filmmaker.

‘My dream’: Indian-Australian director Ron Kahlon showcasing burning social issues