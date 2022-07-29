Government to prioritise permanent skilled visa applications

A backlog of close to a million applications across several visa categories has been revealed due to the COVID-19 border closure.





Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil outlined how the government will attempt to deal with processing visa backlogs and has confirmed to fast-track offshore skilled applicants with a focus on health, education and age care.





In this podcast, Perth-based migration agent Narinder Kaur explains the Albanese government's announcement of fast-tracking the processing of offshore caseloads to combat the labour shortages and visa backlog in Australia.





Click on the audio player to listen to this conversation in Punjabi.





