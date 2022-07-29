SBS Punjabi

Government to prioritise permanent skilled visa applications

SBS Punjabi

The policy changes have been made to streamline new pathways to permanent residency, especially to address skill shortages in Australia.

A representative image of Australian visa and passport. Source: Getty Images

Published 29 July 2022 at 11:44am
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS

In response to labour shortages and processing the backlog of visa applications, the Australian government will prioritise 60,000 permanent visa applications from overseas skilled workers with a focus on health, education and aged care. SBS Punjabi spoke to Perth-based migration agent Narinder Kaur Sandhu regarding this new announcement.

A backlog of close to a million applications across several visa categories has been revealed due to the COVID-19 border closure.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil outlined how the government will attempt to deal with processing visa backlogs and has confirmed to fast-track offshore skilled applicants with a focus on health, education and age care. 

In this podcast, Perth-based migration agent Narinder Kaur explains the Albanese government's announcement of fast-tracking the processing of offshore caseloads to combat the labour shortages and visa backlog in Australia.

Click on the audio player to listen to this conversation in Punjabi.

