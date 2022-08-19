Australian immigration update: ‘Massive increase’ in skilled visa allocations for 2022-23

Highlights Australian states and territories have opened their skilled visa nomination programs for 2022-23

There is a massive allocation increase for subclass 491 and 190 visas for New South Wales, Victoria, and Western Australia

Places under the skilled stream increased from 79,600 to 109,900, while the family stream dropped from 77,300 to 50,000

Migration agent says it’s great news for international students and temporary visa holders waiting for a skilled permanent residency pathway, but some are asking for more clarity

Every year, states and territories receive quotas from the government, based on which they nominate skilled and business migrants for the Skilled Nominated visa Subclass 190 and the Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa Subclass 491.





Melbourne-based migration agent Ranbir Singh says the Australian government’s 2022-23 migration program is very positive news for skilled migrants.





"There is a massive increase in skilled visa allocations for permanent migration as compared to last year."





“With over 30,000 places, the visa allocations in the skilled nominated subclass have nearly doubled from last year’s migration program planning levels,” he says.





The size of the migration program is set each year alongside the Australian government’s budget.



Giving a glance at the immigration updates, Mr Singh says it’s a good time for temporary visa holders in Australia, and also offshore candidates, to avail the opportunities for nominations across every state.





“Designed to attract skilled migrants to support Australia’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's government migration program will deliver 109,900 places in the skill stream and 50,000 places in the family stream while the total 160,000 places will remain the same,” he says.



Nomination levels allocated for 2022-23, following consultation with states and territories. Credit: Department of Home affairs. Victoria-based skilled migrant Rahul Dhawan is "delighted" by the increased allocation in the skilled list, but says the criteria is very unclear.





“I am a STEM worker who has been working in Melbourne for the last two years, but I am still not sure how the nominations will be prioritised.”





In previous years, applicants seeking permanent residency through skilled migration were obliged to work in their nominated occupation, but the Victorian state government has revoked such obligation easing the eligibility for registrations of interest.



Mr Dhawan, who is an applicant for a skilled nominated visa, believes that it’s a great opportunity for eligible applicants with high points.





“It’s all salary and point based now. Though it’s good news for eligible skilled applicants, the lenient criteria will also increase competition as there is no requirement to be working in your nominated occupation,” says Mr Dhawan, a renewable energy engineer.





Talking about the priorities of allocations, migration agent Mr Singh says, ”Skilled regional nominations will be prioritised, followed by subclass 190 (skilled nominated) and then subclass 189 (skilled independent).



The spots allocated have been brought back to pre-pandemic levels with two-thirds allocated to skilled migration and one-third to family visas. Ranbir Singh, Migration agent





“It is just an interim allocation; more will follow later,” he adds.





As a means of addressing critical shortages of skilled workers, the federal government is also considering lifting the annual cap on migration.





Recently, Minister for Skills and Training Brendan O'Connor spoke about the government's commitment to solving labour shortages.





"Two things: one obviously is to allow people to come to this country with acute skill shortages, and two providing temporary visa holders a pathway to permanent residency that gives them, obviously, an opportunity," said Mr Connor.





Listen to this Punjabi interview by clicking on the audio icon at the top.



