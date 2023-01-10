HSC topper Ajeshwar Singh says more students should be encouraged to learn Punjabi

SBS Punjabi

Ajeshwar Virk with NSW Education Minister

HSC Punjabi topper Ajeshwar Singh Virk with NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell Credit: Mr Virk

Published 11 January 2023 at 9:18am, updated 4 hours ago at 9:21am
By MP Singh
Sydney's Ajeshwar Singh Virk started learning Punjabi in class 10, much later than his peers in the language class. But despite a late start, he has secured the top position in the New South Wales Higher School Certificate (HSC) for Punjabi Continuers.

Highlights
  • HSC Punjabi topper Ajeshwar Singh attributes success to his family and mentors.
  • Mr Singh says more students should be encouraged to study languages.
Mr Singh dedicated his success to his mum, who encouraged him to speak Punjabi at home, and his teacher, who supported him throughout the journey.

"My mum has always encouraged me to converse in Punjabi at home. And would also like to thank my teacher Daljit Kaur Bansal, who encouraged me to prepare for the exams," he said.

Mr Singh has scored an aggregate of 91 marks.
NSW award
Ajeshwar Singh Virk topped in HSC Punjabi.
Being a state topper, Mr Singh was honoured by NSW's Education Minister Sarah Mitchell and other subject toppers in a special ceremony held at the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

Mr Singh shared that though the top position was a surprise, the journey was challenging.

"Saturdays in most schools are usually reserved for sports, and so are state's language schools. And I wanted to pursue both. So, seeing my dedication towards both fields, I was allowed to indulge in both. And I am glad it paid well in the end.

"I believe my achievement will set an example for other students who want to study in language schools on Saturdays," he said.

The state topper, who migrated to Australia with his parents at a young age, said more children in the community should be encouraged to learn languages.

"If Punjabi or any other language is studied systematically, success can be easily achieved," he added.
