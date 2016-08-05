SBS Punjabi

Funny tones of Majha-Malwa-Duaba as presented by Punjabi comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi

SBS Punjabi

at SBS Melbourne studios

at SBS Melbourne studios Source: Photo by Preetinder Grewal

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 August 2016 at 7:31pm, updated 5 August 2016 at 7:56pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Punjabi has various dialects, which have similar words spoken in various accents with small variability. At times a person can be identified based on his origin from Punjab's Majha, Duaba, or Majha region (or Puaa'dh). Listen to this conversation with Gurpreet Ghuggi, a famous Punjabi actor & comedian who shares how these dialects differ in a funny tone…

Published 5 August 2016 at 7:31pm, updated 5 August 2016 at 7:56pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Gurpreet Ghuggi, a famous Punjabi actor & comedian and Punjabi Rockstar multitalented Gippy Grewal were our studio guests at Melbourne. Here we have a full scale 45 minute interview with them as presented by
SBS Punjabi
's
Preetinder Singh Grewal



READ MORE

‘The Kings of Entertainment’ Gurpreet Ghuggi and Gippy Grewal speak to Australia’s National Network SBS Radio



 



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?