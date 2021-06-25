SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Moody's Investors Service slashes growth forecast for 2021 to 9.6%

SBS Punjabi

Shoppers at Sadar Bazar wholesale market in New Delhi, India

Shoppers at Sadar Bazar wholesale market in New Delhi, India Source: Getty Images

Published 25 June 2021 at 11:27am
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

Moody's Investor Service, the global provider of credit ratings, has slashed India's growth forecast to 9.6% for 2021, from its earlier estimate of 13.9%. All this and more in our weekly news update from India.

In its report titled 'Macroeconomics India: Economic shocks from second COVID wave will not be as severe as last year's', Moody's said that quicker vaccination drive would be imperative to cut down economic losses to the June quarter.
 
Earlier this month, it had projected India to clock a 9.3 per cent growth in the current fiscal ending March 2022, but a deadly second wave of COVID slowed down the country's economic activity, a trend which Moody's predict will remain restricted to the April-June quarter.
"The virus resurgence adds uncertainty to India's growth forecast for 2021; however, it is likely that the economic damage will remain restricted to the April-June quarter. We currently expect India's real GDP to grow at 9.6 per cent in 2021 and 7 per cent in 2022," the rating agency said.
 
Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

