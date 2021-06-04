SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Supreme Court asks government to submit a COVID-19 vaccine roadmap

The Supreme Court of India reopens 186 cases pertaining to Sikh pogroms of 1984

The Supreme Court of India. Source: File image

Published 4 June 2021 at 11:40am, updated 4 June 2021 at 11:42am
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

India's apex court has directed the Modi government to submit details about its vaccine policy amid mounting concerns over the procedures being followed to procure and administer the jabs. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

The Supreme Court has asked the Indian government to submit all the relevant documents reflecting its vaccination policy and the purchase history of all vaccines, including Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V.

The top court on 1 June said that the Centre’s policy of arranging free vaccine jabs for the 45-plus age category, health care and front line workers while asking the 18-44 age group to pay for the vaccination by state and union territory governments and private hospitals was “prima facie arbitrary and irrational”.

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

