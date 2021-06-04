India Diary: Supreme Court asks government to submit a COVID-19 vaccine roadmap

The Supreme Court has asked the Indian government to submit all the relevant documents reflecting its vaccination policy and the purchase history of all vaccines, including Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V.





The top court on 1 June said that the Centre’s policy of arranging free vaccine jabs for the 45-plus age category, health care and front line workers while asking the 18-44 age group to pay for the vaccination by state and union territory governments and private hospitals was “prima facie arbitrary and irrational”.





Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.





